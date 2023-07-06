Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted Wednesday night in Las Vegas. After approaching San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, his security backhanded her in the face. The pop star has since filed a police report, according to TMZ.

The incident. The alleged assault occurred at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Resort and Casio around 8:30 p.m. local time. Britney Spears, her husband Sam Asghari, and her manager Cade Hudson were going to the restaurant for dinner. The Toxic singer was swarmed by fans as she entered the casino.

Apparently, Spears then saw Victor Wembanyama and went to ask to take a photo together. She was a “fan” of the San Antonio Spurs basketball player. Wembanyama is a 19 year old from France and was recently signed to the Spurs during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As Spears approached the basketball player, she tapped him on his back, right shoulder to ask for a photo. But before she could, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs immediately backhanded her. The force caused her to fall to the ground and knocked her glasses off her face.

Spears composed herself, and she and her entourage went to their table. The Director of Team Security came over to the table and apologized. He apologized, telling her, “You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans.”

pears accepted his apology, and her security team spent time with Victor's security guy. Although she accepted the apology, her team filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Dept. alleging battery. Neither have commented at the time of this story.