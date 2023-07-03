Kareem. LeBron. Durant. These are a few of the NBA legends that San Antonio Spurs first overall pick Victor Wembamyama has been compared to.

A generational talent that is set to change the trajectory of the Spurs franchise for many years to come, Wembanyama has officially signed his rookie contract and is ready to make his debut for San Antonio. However, he will not be playing in the California Classic Summer League that is beginning Monday night, as he will wait and join the Spurs in Las Vegas for the NBA's official Summer League.

Wembanyama's contract with the Spurs is a very interesting one, as he's not only set to be the highest paid rookie this year, but he is making more than the previous first overall picks to come before him.

Signing a four-year, $55.17 million contract with San Antonio, Wembanyama will make $12.16 million in his rookie season. Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick in 2022 with the Orlando Magic, made $11.05 million this past season during his rookie year. In 2021, Cade Cunningham made $10.05 million during his rookie season and Anthony Edwards made $9.76 million in 2020.

The NBA's cap numbers continue to increase and as a result, the rookie scale contract numbers continue to increase. With this deal after being drafted first overall by the Spurs, Wembanyama is the 127th highest paid player in the NBA and is making the third-most out of anyone on San Antonio's roster this year behind the likes of Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott.

When you think about it, there are 15 players on every NBA team not counting two-way contracts and anything else. That means there are 450 total players filling out rosters across the league. Without even playing a game yet, Wembanyama is set to make more money than over 300 others across the league!

The French phenom has a chance to be an extremely special player for many years to come and head coach Gregg Popovich acknowledged this when speaking about Wembanyama after the draft.

“To begin with, we will be most interested in setting framework and an environment where he's comfortable, where he can be Victor,” Popovich stated. “He’s not LeBron [James], or Tim [Duncan], or Kobe {Bryant], or anybody else, he’s Victor and that’s who we want him to be.”

Arguably the most hyped up player to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003, Victor Wembanyama will likely make his debut in a Spurs uniform on Friday, July 7 when San Antonio plays their first Summer League game in Las Vegas against the Charlotte Hornets and Brandon Miller, the second overall pick in this year's draft.