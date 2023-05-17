My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

While many NBA fans were focused on Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, shortly before the game, the 2023 NBA Draft lottery took place. Everyone was curious to see who would end up landing the right to draft the top prospect available in Victor Wembanyama, and the winner of the lottery ended up being the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Spurs still have to make their selection with the top overall pick in the draft, they are widely presumed to be picking Wembanyama with this pick. Given all the hype surrounding Wembanyama, fans were thrilled to have landed the top pick in the 2023 draft, and they ended up taking to the streets of San Antonio to celebrate the ping pong balls falling their way.

Nuggets take Game 1 of WCF. Celtics-Heat happening tomorrow. NBA fever at its highest now, but Spurs fans are HYPED for Wemby 💯pic.twitter.com/PI7x5qLmOh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

While the Spurs have won quite a bit during the Gregg Popovich era, things haven’t gone nearly as well for them over the past few years, and they seemed set to be in the midst of a lengthy rebuild. Adding Wembanyama will certainly help speed that process up quite a bit, and if they have a strong offseason aside from making this obvious selection, they could find their way back into the playoffs as soon as next season.

This is certainly a big win for San Antonio, which is why their fans put together such a celebration in the aftermath of the lottery. Wembanyama will be the building block for the next great era of Spurs basketball, and now San Antonio must make some plans on how they intend to build around the new face of their franchise.