The Minnesota Vikings had quite a night on Monday. They extended their win streak to seven games following a Week 15 demolition of the hapless Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis via a score of 30-12.

The evening was made even more memorable for running back Aaron Jones when he found the end zone in the third period for a one-yard score — which was also the 50th rushing touchdown in his NFL career.

After scoring the touchdown, Jones immediately leaped into the stand as though he was doing a Lambeau Field just like in his old days with the Green Bay Packers. Only this time, it was a little different, one with a Spider-Man twist in it.

Expand Tweet

Jones' unique celly also generated buzz online.

“He was ready to fly right at this moment. lol,” reacted a fan.

Another one commented: “his spidey senses were on tn.”

“Aaron Jones out here catching TDs and flipping through his web of celebrations! 🔥” an X user posted.

“He tried climbing up and he couldn’t so he turned around and did this lmao,” joked another fan.

A different comment read: “Aaron Jones said: ‘With great power comes great celebrations”

Aaron Jones is having a solid 2024 season with the Vikings

The 30-year-old Jones, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings in the offseason, finished the Bears game with 86 rushing yards on 18 carries to go along with a pair of receptions on three targets for 20 receiving yards.

Through 14 games played in the 2024 NFL regular season, Jones already has 979 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 215 rushing attempts, easily surpassing his totals in his final season with the Packers. In 2023, Jones only racked up a total of 656 rushing yards and two touchdowns, though, it is worth noting that he only had 142 carries and appeared in just 11 games that season.

Another milestone hit by Jones in the Bears game was noted by StatMuse, which shared that he is only “One of ten players with 50+ Rush TD and 20+ Rec TD since the merger.”

In addition to his 50 career NFL rushing touchdowns, Jones also has 20 receiving touchdowns. He's yet to catch a TD with the Vikings, but he might get one in Week 16 when the Vikings lock horns with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.