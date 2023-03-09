There is a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will part ways in the coming days, allowing him to become a free agent, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end,” wrote Schefter.

Should Adam Thielen be released by the Vikings, his priority would be playing on a contender with a top-tier quarterback, according to Sports Illustrated NFL staff writer Matt Verderame.

ESPN staff writers Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano said the Vikings were a team to watch when it comes to making moves with veteran players in a Sunday report.

“Receiver Adam Thielen’s $20 million cap hit must be reworked, and it wouldn’t surprise if talks resulted in a fresh start,” wrote Fowler and Graziano. “His role in the offense could be an issue after Thielen averaged 6.4 targets per game, down from 7.3 in 2021. He believes he has more to offer than that, and Minnesota very well could enter the receiver market in free agency or via trade.”

A two-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Vikings, Adam Thielen hauled in just over 6,680 and 55 touchdowns in 135 games played and 101 starts for Minnesota. He earned 716 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 17 starts for the Vikings in 2022, peaking at 72 receiving yards in a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

Adam Thielen said he would love to finish his career in Minnesota in a February appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Obviously, I would love to finish my career with Minnesota,” Thielen said. “I grew up in Minnesota, played my whole career there so far.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I can still play at a high level. I feel like I prove that every single day.”