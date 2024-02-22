Adrian Peterson did not like that.

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings were quick to check their bank accounts earlier in the day. Adrian Peterson's memorabilia had just been posted on an estate sale and it had a lot of good stuff. This had some people claiming that the legendary running back was running out of cash which is why he made the move. However, that may not have been the case for the NFL legend who played for the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, and Washington Redskins.

Adrian Peterson quickly addressed the issue by posting a video. There the Vikings legend unveiled the truth about the apparent estate sale.

“I want to clarify some recent rumors and media reports. An estate sale company without my authorization included some of my trophies in the sale despite clear instructions to leave personal items untouched,” he said.

A lot of items were up for auction and they were all important memorabilia that mark important events in Vikings history. Among those important pieces were his 2007 NFL Rookie of the Year trophy, his NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, and even his hardware for his 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player nod. This did not please the Vikings legend at all. His next course of action will be suing the company for the damages they have done.

“I did not authorize the sale of any of my trophies and I will be taking legal action. Trusting this company without supervision was my mistake. We allowed them to go into several of our storage units with clear instructions. They clearly did something unlawful,” the former Vikings running back said.

Peterson's legendary career with and after the Vikings

He still has not retired but coming back after three years of not playing is starting to seem unlikely. Peterson has already earned more than $100 million in his career and that could set him and his family for life. But, this did not come easily for them as he had to earn them on the field.

In his 10 seasons with the Vikings, he notched 11,747 rushing yards on 3,230 attempts. This got his team 120 touchdowns as well. After that, his career took a big dip. He ended up being a journeyman as he played for the Redskins for two years. Then, he only had month-long contracts with teams. He played for the Lions, and Tennessee Titans afterward. It all culminated in his final game with the 2021 Seattle Seahawks.