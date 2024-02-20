Where is Kirk Cousins headed?

While other NFC North teams like the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions went off in the playoffs, the two teams at the bottom are left with a quarterback conundrum. The Chicago Bears have to pick between developing Justin Fields or Caleb Williams while the Minnesota Vikings' future playcaller spot is also uncertain. They had Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs, and Kirk Cousins all play games for them. Now, one of them might be out of the picture.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted that the Vikings could be letting go of Kirk Cousins during the offseason. It is largely due to their unwillingness to repeat the same mistakes in past years which have held them back from title contention.

“The current Minnesota brass, now going into its third season, really likes Cousins, but it’s also been made clear that they’re not going to go contractually where the previous regime did twice, and give Cousins a fully guaranteed deal. Absent that, Cousins is now in a position to hit the market like he did six years ago, this time older and, of course, more injured,” he wrote.

Cousins last played for the Vikings when they faced the Packers. In that matchup, he threw for 274 passing yards which yielded his team two touchdowns. They won the game but the cost was his Achilles which sidelined him for the rest of the season. There Nick Mullens and Josh Dobbs took over but their postseason hopes quickly diminished during the fall.

Where will the Vikings quarterback go?

The NFC North clearly is not the place where he will end up. The Packers have Jordan Love, the Lions are thriving with Jared Goff, and the Bears have their Caleb Williams-Justin Fields situation. One team that is still looking for more stability in the quarterback position is the Atlanta Falcons. They are clearly not content with Desmond Ridder and the veteran Vikings play-caller could be of help.

At the age of 35, Cousins still put up 2,331 passing yards on a 103.8 rating. The point of improvement would be his ball security. He threw five picks while only notching 18 touchdowns before his season came to a terrible end. Any team would be lucky to have him if he doesn't end up back with the Vikings.