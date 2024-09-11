ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Minnesota Vikings rookie linebacker and early Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Dallas Turner made his NFL debut in the Vikings' 28-6 blowout win against the New York Giants. Minnesota's revamped defense, spearheaded by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikings' defense added linebackers Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, and Turner, the 17th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Turner finished Week 1 with three tackles and one sack and is the on-odds favorite to win the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to FanDuel.

Turner (+380) is leading Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (+500) and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Jared Verse (+550) in the top 3. Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (+1400), Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (+1400), and Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (+1600) round out the defensive rookies best odds after the opening week of the NFL season.

Three of the six rookies were selected between No. 15 and No. 17 in this year's draft, including Latu, the first taken out of the three, Murphy at No. 16, and the Vikings' Turner at No. 17.

Vikings DC Brian Flores had ‘nothing but positives' to say about Dallas Turner

The Vikings' second-year defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, entered the 2024 NFL season with a role carved out for his early Defensive Rookie of the Year contender, Dallas Turner.

Listed as the fourth outside linebacker, Turner made his presence felt in the Vikings' season-opening win, where the Vikings' defense held the Giant to two field goals. Before the game, Flores talked about the role he had in mind for Turner, per Sports Illustrated's Will Ragatz.

“We've got a role envisioned for Dallas,” Flores said. “I'm not gonna give you (the details) right now, but I think we'll see that play out in-game. That changes. If he's got the hot hand, we leave him in.”

The Vikings' defense lost its anchor ahead of the 2024 season. Danielle Hunter signed a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans during the offseason. However, in Hunter's absence, Flores is confident that his rookie will flourish on defense under the guidance of the Vikings' new additions.

“Very athletic, very smart, tough — nothing but positives, quite honestly,” Flores said about Turner. “I think one of the good things for him is he's in a room with guys like Greenard, guys like Ginkel, and he's like a sponge with that group as far as extracting information and finding ways for him to apply some of those things with his skill set. Excited to see him play on Sunday.”

The Vikings will welcome Hunter and the Texans back to U.S. Bank Stadium next Sunday.