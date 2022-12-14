By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There seems to be nothing big to worry about the availability status and the health of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ahead of Week 15’s showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. In fact, he is on the record saying that he’s ready to give it his all for the Vikings, which isn’t only great to hear for Minnesota fans but also sounds like music played by angels to the ears of his fantasy football owners — especially those who are set to play in the playoffs.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press:

“I’m not injured,” Cook said. “That’s something you fight through during the season. An injury is a little different. When you’re injured, you definitely can’t go out there and perform. … Just playing through something that a lot of people won’t. And that’s what comes with the game. I love this game. … I love going to war. … I’m going to lay it on the line for these guys. … But I feel great.”

Cook also couldn’t wait to get back on the field as he looks to have a much better performance in Week 15 than what he showed in the Vikings’ Week 14 34-23 road loss to the red-hot Detroit Lions. In that game, the Vikings bell cow rushed 15 times but only had 23 rushing yards. He was able to score a touchdown on the ground, but the efficiency was simply not there for the former Florida State Seminoles tailback.

Cook is only 50 rushing yards away from hitting another 1,000-yard rushing season which would be his fourth in a row for the Vikings.