Dalvin Cook still doesn't know where he'll be playing football next season. As the next chapter of his career begins following his release from the Minnesota Vikings, though, the veteran running back is poised to be as healthy as he's been in years.

Less than a week after hitting the free agent market, Cook shed additional light on the significant shoulder injury that had been nagging him since 2019.

“A lot of people don't know, like the last three years I've been playing with a torn labrum,” he told the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday. “It's been different. I feel good sometimes and then I have an accident where I come out and have to deal with it for like a week, and put a brace on and come back and play. Just like learning how to fall, learning how to brace for hits, it's been different. A lot of people don't know the backdrop on a lot of stuff of me going out to play ball every Sunday with a brace on or my shoulder possibly could pop out. People didn't know that.”

Cook underwent surgery to repair his torn labrum in February.

The four-time Pro Bowler was released by his longtime team last week in a cost-cutting move by the Vikings. He's reportedly seeking a contract worth over $5 million annually, limiting his list of potential suitors in free agency.

The Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have been rumored as potential destinations for Cook, who rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns for Minnesota last season while playing all 17 games with that torn labrum.

“Me gettin' it fixed was ideal for me 'cause I just wanna be free now, just go out there and just turn it loose. Just be Dalvin,” Cook said. “I'm gettin' back to that point now, to feeling good to go out there and just turn it loose, playing for whoever wants me to play for them this year.”