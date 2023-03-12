Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Dalvin Cook has played a major role in the Minnesota Vikings offense over the past four seasons. But as the Vikings look to improve on their early postseason exit, Cook may no longer be in their plans.

Teams around the league believe Minnesota has had trade talks involving Cook, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. With the Vikings in cost-cutting mode and with Alexander Mattison a free agent, Minnesota is questioning if Cook still fits on their roster.

“The Vikings are open for business. They’ve released three veteran players thus far – including legacy player Adam Thielen – and multiple teams believe Minnesota has had trade talks centered around backup running back Dalvin Cook,” Fowler wrote. “The team is attempting to re-sign Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison, who is poised for a starter’s role somewhere.

Dalvin Cook is set to make just over $10 million in base salary this season. The Vikings are almost $7 million over the salary cap limit. Trading Cook would free up some extra salary off their books.

Mattison has looked impressive when given an opportunity. In six games as a starter, Mattison has run for 477 yards and five touchdowns. Minnesota seems more interested in keeping him then letting him walk in free agency.

Cook has battled injuries throughout his NFL career. He has started all 17 games just once. However, that came last season, meaning Cook may be past his injury woes. He has been productive as a runner, gaining 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns. Cook has four Pro Bowl appearances to his name.

While Cook has been a Vikings staple, it appears his time in Minnesota may end soon. Nothing is set in stone, but the Vikings seem at least willing to trade their star RB.