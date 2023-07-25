Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings have been involved in a contract dispute throughout the NFL offseason. Despite little being reported on a new contract, Hunter has officially reported to training camp, reports The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

“Danielle Hunter has reported to #Vikings camp. Kevin O’Connell says it’s going to be day to day, to where the team will make sure Hunter is satisfied with plan and contractual situation.”

It sounds like both the Vikings and Danielle Hunter are on the same page as training camp begins; the Vikings will get their star pass rusher from the start of summer programming while Hunter is being ensured that his contract situation is being taken care of.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is a sigh of relief for Vikings fans that have seen contract issues with their stars all offseason. Minnesota favorites Dalvin Cook and Za'Darius Smith are both no longer members of the Vikings after the organization didn't deem either as future keys of their franchise. In terms of Hunter, Minnesota fans can now believe that he will be suiting up in the purple and yellow this season.

Overall, this is huge news for a Vikings team that is projected to be competing for a divisional title once again. In order to do so, they will need their best roster out there on Sundays, and that definitely includes Hunter.

Stay tuned into any more updates out of Vikings training camp regarding a future contract for Danielle Hunter. Regardless, there doesn't seem to be too much concern as of now that Hunter won't be with the Vikings this year.