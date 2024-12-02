The Minnesota Vikings received a crucial update on Stephon Gilmore's hamstring injury from their Week 13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Gilmore exited with a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's game, and didn't return. Fortunately for the Vikings, the injury doesn't seem to be too severe. Gilmore recorded two tackles and one pass deflection before leaving the matchup on Sunday.

He is dealing with a low-grade hamstring injury, getting evaluated. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell says he doesn't believe it's a long-term injury, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

O'Connell also noted after the win that Gilmore felt able to play with the ailment, but the team opted to keep him sidelined. For the moment, it looks like it was the right decision, as they were able to escape and improve their record to 10-2.

Gilmore has started in 12 games this season, and has recorded 47 tackles, seven pass deflections, one interception and one tackle for a loss. He was one of the franchise's biggest offseason pickups, playing on a one-year contract, and has been an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme.

Will Vikings have Stephon Gilmore available for Week 14?

While Gilmore's status will need to be monitored throughout the practice week, it appears that there's a decent chance that he'll be ready to suit up against the Atlanta Falcons. The 34-year-old cornerback has been highly effective this season as one of the key veteran defenders for the Vikings.

They have one of the toughest defensive units in the NFL when they are at full strength, so Gilmore's availability is crucial as Minnesota continues to chase the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC. They will also be battling with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 2 spot, which could land home-field advantage in the playoffs.