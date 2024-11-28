The Minnesota Vikings is one of the best surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Minnesota is 9-2 heading into Week 13 and is only one game back in a tight NFC North division race. The Vikings are greatly exceeding everyone's offseason expectations as the team most likely to finish fourth in the division.

There is a lot to like about this iteration of the Vikings. Sam Darnold is one of the easiest QBs to root for in the NFL. Justin Jefferson is one of the brightest stars in the entire league. Kevin O'Connell is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the game and a great head coach. Finally, Brian Flores sports an exciting defensive system and has the horses to run it well.

It's easy to root for the Vikings, so long as they aren't playing your team.

Net up for Minnesota is a Week 13 matchup against a streaky Arizona team. The Cardinals have looked just as good as the Vikings, if not better, during some stretches of the season. Unfortunately, they always seem to fall back down after soaring so high. Ultimately, this game may come down to which version of the Cardinals shows up on Sunday.

Can the Vikings take care of business against the Cardinals and advance to double-digit wins? Or will they fall victim to the feared ‘trap game?'

Below we will explore three bold Vikings predictions ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Cardinals.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Sam Darnold plays well in a limited capacity against Cardinals

One of the best stories on the Vikings in 2024 is the resurgent play of QB Sam Darnold.

Darnold was supposed to be the backup to J.J. McCarthy, but took over after the rookie QB went down with a season-ending injury during the preseason.

Darnold is having the best season of his NFL career and it seems to be a direct result of Minnesota's coaching staff and offensive system. He has thrown for 2,717 with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 11 games played.

The Vikings have asked Darnold to do a lot for them, especially in some of their more high-scoring games this season. However, Minnesota also has a potent rushing attack and a strong defense to lean on.

I believe the Vikings will play a conservative brand of football for most of this game, hoping to melt the clock and give an inferior opponent little chance of making it a game.

My prediction: the Vikings will deploy a balanced offensive attack against the Cardinals. Minnesota will have more running plays than passing plays on Sunday, which will limit Darnold's ability to take over the game. Still, Darnold will deliver some efficient QB play and limit turnovers, which will be enough to get past the Cardinals.

Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson shred Arizona's defense

Jones and Jefferson are the most consistent parts of Minnesota's offense.

Jones is having a great bounce-back season after struggling with injuries in 2023. He has logged 179 carries for 798 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. This has Jones on pace to have one of his best seasons in recent memory, if not his best statistical rushing season.

Meanwhile, Jefferson is an established superstar and one of the best WRs in the NFL. Like Jones, Jefferson struggled with injuries last season. Jefferson already has 61 receptions for 939 yards and five touchdowns through 11 games played. He is within striking range of passing his receiving total from last season.

The Vikings also have tertiary weapons like Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. That said, I believe the Vikings will keep things simple against the Cardinals and feed their best players.

My prediction: Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson will combine for more than 250 combined scrimmage yards. I almost made this 200 yards, but that feels a little too easy for this duo to accomplish.

Vikings defense forces multiple sacks, interceptions from Kyler Murray

Minnesota has one of the most unique defenses in the NFL under Brian Flores.

The Vikings have scrambled the heads of opposing QBs all season and forced them to consider every single defender as a potential pass rusher or zone defender.

Minnesota has forced 38 sacks this season thanks to their unique offensive scheme. That is the fourth most in the NFL. Even when the Vikings aren't getting sacks, they are creating pressure or forcing errant throws.

Minnesota has also forced 16 interceptions through 11 games, which is the most in the NFL. They will lean on these strengths in a big way against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

My prediction: The Vikings will sack Kyler Murray at least three times on Sunday. They will also force him to throw at least one interception because of their disguised coverages. If the Vikings managed to pull off both of those feats, it is hard to imagine them losing this game.