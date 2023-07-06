Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. He just led the league in 2022 with a mind-boggling 1,809 receiving yards and 128 receptions to go along with eight touchdowns.

Since the beginning of the offseason, Jefferson has been eligible for a new extension and in the eyes of former wideout Greg Jennings, who suited up for Minny and the Green Bay Packers, Jefferson deserves the absolute world from the Vikings. In other words, they must do everything under the sun to make sure he's not able to explore free agency.

Via The 33rd Team:

“Do whatever it takes. You offer him ownership stake. You gotta do whatever it takes to not even allow him to think of entertaining free agency.”

Jennings has a valid point. I mean, Justin Jefferson is the franchise player and an absolute stud who is already putting up ridiculous numbers only three years into his career. He's yet to register fewer than 1,400 yards receiving since coming into the NFL. That's insane.

While Kirk Cousins may not be the best quarterback in the world, Jefferson is making the most out of his opportunities with him. Could you imagine the former LSU standout catching passes from someone like Patrick Mahomes or college teammate Joe Burrow? That would be frightening.

Let's not get into that, however. The Vikings will be hell-bent on extending Jefferson and as long as they offer him the money he deserves, there is no reason for the WR to sign elsewhere. Right now, Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wideout in the league at $30 million per year. We'll see if Justin Jefferson surpasses that number once he puts pen to paper.