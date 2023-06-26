Justin Jefferson skipped Minnesota Vikings OTAs this offseason as the superstar wide receiver awaits a new contract extension. The three-year veteran hasn’t been in the league long, but he’s dominated in his short time. The wideout is apparently looking for “Aaron Donald-type money” that will make him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL, but there are some challenges he’ll face in getting that.

The exact state of Jefferson’s situation in Minnesota is currently unknown to most. ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler joined the Rich Eisen Show on Monday to explain what’s going on with the Justin Jefferson contract extension.

It’s my understanding Minnesota is open to [a Justin Jefferson contract extension]. They’re committed to signing him long-term at some point. I know it’s going to be a massive windfall for Jefferson. That he’s probably going to have to be close to the highest-paid non-quarterback,” Fowler shared. “We’re talking Aaron Donald-type money potentially. But I don’t think they’re there yet.

🗣️ @JFowlerESPN Are we close to having a situation on our hands in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson and a new record-breaking contract? The ESPN NFL insider took us into his reporting on the matter coming down the pike:#NFL #SKOL @JJettas2 pic.twitter.com/U9MMh7p3Lg — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 26, 2023

Fowler continued by saying that while some preliminary conversations have started between the Vikings and the WR about an extension, this is going to be a “tough” deal. Other than quarterbacks, few first-round rookies have gotten extensions after three seasons with two years left on their deal. Also, the “sheer [amount of] money that would have to be involved.” Donald's last contract extension was for three years and $95 million or $31.6 million per season.

To sum up, Fowler told Eisen, “Look, Jefferson wasn’t at OTAs. I was told it wasn’t a direct reflection on the contract situation, but who knows with these type of things. He could be upset that the ball is not further along here.”

The ESPN reporter also noted that things in the Justin Jefferson contract extension saga could “heat up closer to training camp or well into training camp.