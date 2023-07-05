A Justin Jefferson-Minnesota Vikings contract extension is coming soon. The All-Pro wide receiver has set the NFL on fire since coming in from LSU and is now heading into the fourth year of his five-year rookie deal. The contract will cost the Vikings a lot, though, as the wideout is doing things few pass-catchers have done at the beginning of their NFL career. And when the dust settles, Jefferson will be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Predicting the Justin Jefferson-Vikings contract extension

The 2020 NFL Draft was an odd one. With the COVID-19 shutdown happening just a month earlier, the proceedings took place from Roger Goodell's basement and the homes of the top prospects. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall, and six WRs went in Round 1.

Of those receivers, Burrow’s college teammate, Justin Jefferson, was fifth off the board.

Henry Ruggs III from Alabama went No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders, his teammate Jerry Jeudy went No. 15 to the Denver Broncos, CeeDee Lamb went No. 17 to the Dallas Cowboys, and Jalen Reagor from TCU went No. 21 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Finally, LSU’s Jefferson went to the Vikings at No. 22 (followed by Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 25 to round out the first-round WR class).

The players who went ahead of Jefferson have had wildly varying careers. Ruggs is out of the NFL and facing 3-10 years in prison for his involvement in a fatal DUI crash. Jeudy’s been good, not great, and may be on the trading block. Lamb is a bona fide star with two Pro Bowls under his belt, and Reagor is a certified bust, with two teams and 799 receiving yards in three years.

Of all these players, though, Jefferson is by far the best so far. The wideout took the league by storm, catching 88 balls for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. The next year he improved to 167 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns, and in Year 3, he put up his best numbers yet with 128 grabs, 1,809 yards (both leading the league), and eight touchdowns.

Since coming into the league, he has the most receiving yards (4,825) in the last three years, is third in receptions (324) behind Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs, and is No. 1 in receiving yards per game with 96.5.

Historically, Jefferson’s first three seasons are the best of all time by an NFL WR. He has more receiving yards in his first three campaigns than Randy Moss (4,825 to 4,136) and more catches than Michael Thomas (324 to 321).

He has more 100-yard games than Odell Beckham Jr. and Moss (24 to 19) and more 150-yard games than Lance Alworth and Moss (eight to six)

Suffice it to say Jefferson is one of (if not) the best WRs in the NFL right now, and he’s on pace to be one of the best ever. So, the upcoming Justin Jefferson-Minnesota Vikings contract extension should make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Right now, he is heading into Year 4 of his rookie deal where he’ll earn $2,399,473, making him the 36th highest-paid WR in the league. The Vikings already picked up his fifth-year option, which will move him up to $19.7 million next season, but it’s the contract extension that will bring the big money.

Currently, Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wide receiver in terms of annual average value at $30 million per season. Davante Adams has the biggest total contract at $140 million, and Cooper Kupp has the most guarantees at $75 million. DK Metcalf got the biggest singing bonus at $30 million.

With what Jefferson has done in a short time, he should eclipse most of those numbers.

The next Justin Jefferson contract extension from the Vikings will be a four-year, $125 million deal with a $32 million signing bonus and $75.5 million guaranteed.

Receivers are important in the NFL but not as crucial as quarterbacks. We are reaching the point where wideouts are nearing QB contract numbers, which means we’re near the top of the market. So, while Jefferson would surely love to obliterate the current WR salary scale, he’ll have to settle for just barely setting new high water marks.

And, maybe most importantly, Jefferson will want to keep the contract relatively short. With a four-year deal, he’ll hit the market again at 28, which will maximize his career-earning potential. Also, he will be able to re-evaluate his QB situation then, too, in what will almost certainly be the post-Kirk Cousins Era.

If Jefferson hopes to become one of the all-time greats, he needs to make sure the Vikings keep him with a QB who is able to get the best out of his many talents.