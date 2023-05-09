Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback and CFL legend Joe Kapp has passed away at the age of 85, per a report from the Associated Press. Kapp had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for some time, and he passed away on Monday.

Joe Kapp was the replacement for legendary signal-caller Fran Tarkenton, and Kapp also led the Vikings to the team’s first Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kapp is also well-known for his days with the California Golden Bears. He played three years for Cal, throwing for 1,896 yards with seven touchdowns and 28 interceptions. However, he led Cal to the Rose Bowl, the last time the Golden Bears ever made it to that game.

Kapp later became the head coach of the Golden Bears from 1982-1986, compiling a 20-34-1 record. But, the most notable game Kapp coached was “The Play,” the infamous game against Stanford.

Many former NFL players and current NFL personnel, including Indianapolis Colts owner Nim Irsay, paid respects to Kapp.

Rest in peace, Joe Kapp. The great history of our league is a storybook of incredible players and fascinating personalities. Joe Kapp was one of them. 🙏🏈 https://t.co/y5ZDgxVAIU — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 9, 2023

Joe Kapp also won the Grey Cup in the CFL during the 1964 season with the BC Lions, so his run of a Rose Bowl, Super Bowl, and a Grey Cup trip is unheralded.

BC Lions GM and director of football operations Neil McEvoy released a statement on Kapp’s passing as well: “Along with helping put the Lions on the map after some lean early years, Joe also served as a trailblazer for quarterbacks making a name for themselves on both sides of the border. Our thoughts are with Joe’s wife Jennifer and the entire family at this time.”

Rest in peace, Joe Kapp.