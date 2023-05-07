The Minnesota Vikings proved to be a solid offensive team last year with severe weaknesses on defense. The Vikings went 13-4 a year ago and won the NFC North with relative ease.

However, when they faced solid offensive teams, their defense was not up to the challenge. They struggled badly in losses to Philadelphia, Dallas and Green Bay during the regular season, and they made an ordinary New York Giants team look like an offensive juggernaut in a Wild Card loss at home.

The team’s defensive weaknesses were nothing new to the team. The Vikings were quite inept in that area since the start of the 2020 season, and it’s clear that major changes have been needed on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite these issues, the Vikings decided to make an offensive player their first pick in the recent NFL Draft. They selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round, and he will presumably complement Justin Jefferson, who may be the best receiver in the league.

The Vikings did go with defensive players on their next 3 selections. However, picking cornerback Mekhi Blackmon of USC, safety Jay Ward of LSU and DT Jaquelin Roy of LSU is not likely to be enough to turn things around in the upcoming season.

New defensive coordinator Brian Flores will institute a much more aggressive scheme than the Vikings used in 2022, and adding defensive end Dean Lowry from the Green Bay Packers, defensive back Byron Murphy from the Arizona Cardinals and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport from the Saints through free agency are also positive steps.

However, the Vikings will look at undrafted free agents during rookie camp, OTAs and training camp, and they may have a contributor in Edge rusher Andre Carter II.

Edge Andre Carter II, Army

The idea of bringing in a player from one of the service academies is usually not something that can help a team raise its overall level of play, but Carter has quite a bit to offer.

He is long and lean at 6-6 1/2 and 256 pounds, and Carter has plenty of agility and quickness. He has the kind of frame that will allow him to add extra weight and strength.

While Carter may not have the physical power to win the battle on an every-play basis, he has the speed, quickness and instincts to make big plays.

Carter was at his best during the 2021 season for Army as he had 44 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and an eye-catching and school record 15.5 sacks.

He has the kind of speed that will allow him to chase down running backs from behind and bring them down with authority. Carter has also demonstrated that he can cause huge problems for opposing quarterbacks.

If he is not overwhelmed by the step up to NFL competition, Carter is tough and determined enough to make plays because of the creativity he has with his moves.

The Vikings are not expecting Carter to become a starter, but he appears to have the kind of skills that will allow him to make key contributions when the coaching staff inserts him into the lineup.

Much will depend on the impression that Andre Carter II makes in training camp and in preseason games. If he has an understanding of the scheme that Flores will be using and his own assignments, he could have an excellent chance to make the roster and help the team improve on defense.