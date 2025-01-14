Harrison Smith appears to see the end of his 13-year NFL career on the horizon. Following the Minnesota Vikings' 27-9 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Smith got emotional when speaking to reporters about his future and his relationship with the 2024 team, specifically with defensive coordinator Brian Flores and teammate Josh Metellus.

Smith, 35, was told that a few of his teammates, including Metellus, got emotional when speaking about his impact on the team. That made Smith, who could potentially become a free agent in the offseason, equally as nostalgic.

“Forty-four [Josh Metellus] is a special guy,” Smith said to Dawn Mitchell of FOX 9 while fighting back tears. “Forty-four and 24 [Camryn Bynum]. It felt like I had been a mentor of sorts, seeing them grow into special players and great people. It's been a pleasure to be around.”

Smith credited Flores with bringing back the “fun” in his career. In 2024, the Vikings' defense became a fan favorite due to their viral celebrations and activity.

“When you've played as long as I have, you don't feel great every day. But playing this year, in this defense, was some of the most fun I've had, and that starts with [Brian Flores].”

In his first year as Minnesota's defensive coordinator, Flores' defense led the league with 24 interceptions in the regular season. Smith and Bynum, who led most of the team's celebrations, were tied for second on the team with three apiece. They were also fifth with 49 sacks.

Harrison Smith further hints at potential retirement after Vikings' loss to Rams

With so much uncertainty about the Vikings' future, emotions were clearly running high in the locker room after the loss. Few were more sentimental than Smith, who seemed to see the writing on the wall.

While Smith clearly dreaded the end of the 2024 team, he appeared especially emotional whenever asked about his professional future. The defensive captain reportedly walked around the locker room to thank as many team members as he could individually, including coaches, trainers, security, and other staff members.

“There's a lot that goes into this, it's not just strictly players,” Smith said to KFAN radio. “I just want to give my thanks to everyone that makes it go. This has been one of the most fun teams I've ever played on at any level. There's a lot to be said about this group. I wish I had a couple more weeks with them, to be honest.”

Entering 2024, Smith was notoriously the oldest starting defensive back in the league. He still played all but one game and recorded 87 tackles, one sack, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

If 2024 marked the end of his career, Smith will hang up his cleats as a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He is also Minnesota's fifth all-time leading tackler and fourth in interceptions.