Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings.

In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore the number 18. Upon his arrival to the Vikings, Jalen Reagor has elected to go in a different direction with his number.

In a recent tweet sent out by Reagor, he announced that he will be wearing the number five on the Vikings.

Reagor tweeted, writing, “The number 5 symbolizes Spiritual growth, Self confidence, Freedom, Curiosity, and Change. #5 it is, let’s go crazy!”

Jalen Reagor will hope to revitalize his career with the Vikings. Since he was taken with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, he hasn’t lived up to expectations on the field.

Through 28 career games, Reagor has recorded 64 receptions, 695 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Before being drafted, Reagor was an elite receiving option during his time in college. In three seasons at TCU, Reagor recorded 148 receptions, 2,248 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns. There’s hope that the Vikings can help Reagor return to this level.

Jalen Reagor will be joining a strong receiving room with the Vikings. But there will be opportunities for him to get onto the field.

The group will be headlined by the duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen. K.J. Osborn will hold down the wide receiver three spot. But outside of that, there are spots to still be earned. Reagor could step into one of those vacancies.