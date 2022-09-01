KJ Osborn reveals why Vikings fans should be fired up after Jalen Reagor trade

The Minnesota Vikings have just added another weapon to their receiving corps when they acquired former first-round pick Jalen Reagor via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. While it’s not exactly a splashy move for either team, Vikings receiver KJ Osborn believes Minnesota has stumbled upon some sort of a gem in Reagor.

“He’s a really talented player, drafted in the first round. I remember talking to him (before the) draft. We were kind of close. … Whatever his role, I’m super excited, so I can’t wait for him to get here,” said Osborn of Jalen Reagor, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

With the trade, the Eagles clearly consider drafting Jalen Reagor as a failure. He just was not able to get them the production on the field worthy of the high pick they spent on him. In two seasons in Philly, Reagor only had accumulated a total of 695 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions and 111 targets. His 57.7 percent catch rate was sub-optimal. That being said, that did not stop the Vikings from getting him, perhaps viewing him as a good reclamation project who just needs a new environment to finally realize his potential.

With the Vikings, Reagor finds himself in a more robust passing attack led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and in a wide receiving room that has Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. The Vikings also have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, who weaved his magic with the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams before getting hired by Minnesota.