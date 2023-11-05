The Minnesota Vikings were forced to sub in Josh Dobbs after Jaren Hall fell to injury after taking a massive hit.

The Minnesota Vikings are playing their first game without Kirk Cousins after he fell to an Achilles injury. Rookie Jaren Hall was given the start, however, it appears he won't be returning to the game after taking a massive hit.

Minnesota quickly ruled Hall out for the remainder of the contest with a concussion, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Josh Dobbs, who was recently traded to the Vikings, steps in as the starter.

“Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall's first NFL start lasted less than one quarter: He's out for the game with a concussion. Just five days after being acquired from Arizona, Joshua Dobbs is coming in at QB for Minnesota.”

Jaren Hall took a massive hit while trying to run in for a touchdown. It was apparent he was injured immediately after the play concluded.

#Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall has gone to the locker room after taking this big hit near the goal line. Josh Dobbs, who just joined the team after starting 8 games for Arizona, would be the next man up.pic.twitter.com/mnR8TLFWdY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2023

The Vikings have hit a string of bad luck these last couple of weeks. First, they lost Cousins for the season, which was just a brutal blow for a team that looked like they were starting to figure things out. Then, their backup quarterback Jaren Hall falls to injury and can't finish his NFL debut.

With that said, Dobbs didn't look terrible while stepping in for the Arizona Cardinals. He's proven to be capable of picking up an offense quickly and playing immediately. However, it's not really an ideal situation.

Dobbs played eight games for the Cardinals. During that time, he totaled 1,569 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. We'll see what Josh Dobbs can do for the Vikings. Additionally, everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery fro Jaren Hall.