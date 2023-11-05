Minnesota Vikings receiver KJ Osborn was carted off the field after a scary collision in the first half of the Vikings-Falcons game Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings experienced a frightening health scare on Sunday when young star wide receiver KJ Osborn went down with an injury following a reception. Osborn had to be carted off the field, per FOX Sports.

The Vikings did get a bit of good news, however, when Osborn was able to walk to the cart under his own power.

Awesome to see 🙏 After a scary hit that kept K.J. Osborn down for a bit, he was able to walk over to the medical cart on his own strength. pic.twitter.com/YUuxgNimKt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

Osborn caught a pass in the first half of a game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. When Osborn fell, he appeared to have suffered an injury in his upper body. The Falcons held an 11-3 lead in the second quarter of the game when the injury occurred that stopped play. Osborn's return to the game Sunday has been ruled out, according to the team.

Osborn is proving to be very reliable for the Vikings. He was targeted 10 times in a Vikings victory over Green Bay last Sunday. He finished that game with 8 receptions for 99 yards. He's had at least five receptions in three of the last four games for Minnesota. On the season, Osborn has 30 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopefully the young receiver will be back to normal soon. Osborn has played his entire NFL career in Minnesota, after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He played his college ball for the University of Miami, Florida.

At the time of writing, Atlanta holds a slim 11-10 halftime lead in the game. The Vikings will need their other receivers to step up and help the offense with Osborn being out. The Vikings and Falcons are both 4-4 on the season.