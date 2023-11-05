Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall will be without a key offensive lineman when he makes his first career start versus the Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall will become the 9th rookie QB to start a game this season. Surely, the 25-year-old BYU product will be thrilled to get the first start of his career, as one would rightfully expect him to be, but he's doing so under very difficult circumstances.

In all likelihood, this will be Jaren Hall's one and only start of the season. Minnesota acquired Joshua Dobbs at the NFL Trade Deadline, and Dobbs will be the starter moving forward, filling in for Kirk Cousins, who suffered a season-ending achilles tear last week. As Hall prepares for the start against the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons, he'll be doing so without All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is still on the IR, as well as without Christian Darrisaw, one of the top left tackles in the league, who according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero will miss today's game after popping up on the injury report on Saturday due to a groin injury he suffered in practice.

Christian Darrisaw has been one of the highest-graded offensive linemen in the NFL each of the last two seasons according to Pro Football Focus, so his absence in the Vikings starting lineup will be a substantial one. It will be veteran David Quessenberry who fills in for Darrisaw and protects Jaren Hall's blindside.

Quessenberry started three games in Buffalo last year, and all seventeen the season prior in Tennessee. The one silver lining for Hall and the Minnesota Vikings: the Atlanta Falcons defense has registered only fifteen sacks so far this season, the second-fewest in the NFL.