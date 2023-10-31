The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. The trade comes after Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury, giving Minnesota a respectable replacement. Will Dobbs play in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons following the deal?

“#Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell says on SiriusXM that team is preparing QB Jaren Hall to start this week. Says it possible Josh Dobbs can be ready to play,” NFL senior writer Rob Maaddi reported.

Dobbs isn't expected to play, but Kevin O'Connell didn't officially rule him out. It all depends on how fast Dobbs can learn the Vikings plays and develop chemistry with Minnesota's offense.

But, shortly after, O'Connell revealed that Jordan Hall would be the starter for Week 9, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

‘Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says the team plans to start Jaren Hall against the Falcons.'

Vikings: Josh Dobbs to replace Kirk Cousins

Cousins was dealt a significant injury blow in Week 8, suffering an achilles tear. The Vikings started the season slow but have performed better in recent action. They currently hold a 4-4 record, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Cousins' injury obviously hurts their chances of making any kind of deep postseason run. But Dobbs will come in and do everything he can to help the team.

The 28-year-old has played fairly well in Arizona this season. Dobbs had never started more than five games in a single season prior to the 2023 campaign, where he took over QB1 duties amid Kyler Murray's injury for the Cardinals.

Dobbs has posted 1,569 passing yards to go along with eight touchdowns across eight starts in 2023. Again, he isn't recording elite statistics but Dobbs is talented enough to help keep an offense afloat.

Vikings fans will need to wait to see if Josh Dobbs or Jaren Hall will start in Week 9, however.