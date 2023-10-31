The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly are trading for quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Vikings and Cardinals reportedly did a pick swap of sixth and seventh-round draft selections for Dobbs, according to Josina Anderson of CBS.

With Kirk Cousins tearing his Achilles this week against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings needed a quarterback to come in and fill the void. Josh Dobbs has starting experience and can fill at least a short-term need for the Vikings.

For the Cardinals, although Kyler Murray is not returning this week, it seems that he is going to return soon. Moving on from Dobbs and getting some compensation back could be the smart move in the long run.

Kirk Cousins was having a very strong season before tearing his Achilles, and the Vikings had just got back to 4-4 to make themselves contenders for a Wild Card spot, so it is unfortunate timing.

Now, the Vikings have a quarterback depth chart consisting of Dobbs and Jaren Hall. The team's next game is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

The Cardinals ruled out Kyler Murray this week, as mentioned before. It seems that Clayton Tune will get the start this week against the Cleveland Browns. After that, it will be worth monitoring Murray's progress and if he can potentially return the week after against the Atlanta Falcons at home. It would be a good spot for someone to return after a long injury layoff.

The trade of Dobbs makes sense for both sides.