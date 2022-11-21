Published November 21, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly validated their Super Bowl contender status in Week 11 after beating the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn’t just the fact that they beat the second-best team in the NFC; it’s the way they did it. Dallas completely ran over the previously 8-1 Minnesota squad in all facets of the game.

At the very least, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly thinks that his team are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The long-time owner of the team gave an emphatic statement to Todd Archer of ESPN after Dallas’ resounding win. Jones cited the adversity his team faced over the season.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally,” Jones said. “I think we’ve (Cowboys) had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity … Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

The Cowboys currently sit in second place in the NFC East behind the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. That’s mighty impressive, considering that Dak Prescott missed several games to start the year due to injury. Now, they are in the mix for a Wild Card spot, and have also a chance to win the division if the breaks come their way.

Whether this translates to success in the playoffs is another question, though. Dallas has not made it out of the first round in a long time. We’ll see if Jerry Jones’ Cowboys can break this seemingly impenetrable curse laid upon them come the postseason.