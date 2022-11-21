Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings got humbled Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys at home, as they absorbed a 40-3 defeat. That was just the second loss of the season for the Vikings, but it felt like a painful blow to the stomach, considering the manner in which they got absolutely dominated in their own territory by Dallas.

The Cowboys ran the ball down the throat of Minnesota, with running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott alternating between themselves in punishing the Vikings’ defense again the run that looked helpless.

“I feel responsible,” Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks lamented following the game about the Vikings’ poor job at stopping the Cowboys’ ground attack, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

The Cowboys burned rubber for 151 rushing yards, with Pollard leading all players with 80 rushing yards on 15 carries. Elliott, returning from a two-game absence, rushed for 42 yards and supplied both of the Cowboys’ rushing touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts. As much as it was a forgettable episode this season for the Vikings, they will have to look back on this game to learn from the mistakes they committed, including, of course, on their defense. Meanwhile, the Vikings’ offense bombed, with Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Dalvin Cook failing to find the end zone.

The 8-2 Vikings can pick up the pieces right away in Week 12 when they host the New England Patriots, whose offense doesn’t have the explosiveness of Dallas, but has talented running backs who can take over against lousy defenses.

On the season, Minnesota is 13th in the NFL with 22.9 points per game and 19th with 23.1 points allowed per outing.