The latest injury update on Justin Jefferson will annoy fantasy football managers more than Vikings fans for the upcoming Bears game.

The Minnesota Vikings will be taking on the Chicago Bears in what should be a fun Week 12 matchup. However, Justin Jefferson's injury status isn't boding well for the team. It's not doing him any favors with fantasy football managers after sounding off on them recently.

Jefferson is leaning towards not playing against the Bears on Monday Night Football, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The Vikings reportedly don't want to rush him back despite being in the mix for the playoffs.

“Justin Jefferson is not expected to play on Monday Night Football in Week 12 against the Bears because of his hamstring, per a team source. The Vikings are not going to push their best player to get back on the field despite the fact that they are in the playoff hunt. This all makes sense as it will give the receiver two more weeks of rest from game action, thanks to the Vikings being on their bye in Week 13.”

It's a smart decision for the Vikings to rest Justin Jefferson in this game. Especially with his bye week right around the corner. For fantasy football managers, hopefully, you're in the running for the playoffs, as the superstar receiver should be back by Week 14. That means you'll have the best wide receiver in the league ready to go for the postseason.

Justin Jefferson has only played five games this season so far. He's accumulated 571 receiving yards off of 36 receptions, and has hauled in three touchdowns. When he's on the field, he's the same superstar wide receiver as usual. It's just that he's struggled with injuries all season long. Hopefully, that turns around when he gets back to action in Week 14.