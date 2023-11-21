Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson has a message for angry fantasy football managers amid his injury absence

Justin Jefferson does not care about your fantasy football team. Sorry fantasy football managers, but that's just the fact. Jefferson, a superstar wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings who has dealt with injury trouble in 2023, sent a message to managers complaining about his injury absence on X (formerly Twitter).

“My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE,” Jefferson wrote.

Justin Jefferson's injury status

A Jefferson return has been rumored over the past few weeks, but has yet to come to fruition. He is questionable for Week 12 due to his hamstring injury. It remains uncertain whether or not he will play.

The Vikings are approaching the situation with extreme caution. Minnesota clearly wants to wait until Jefferson is completely ready for a return, a very understandable approach. Nevertheless, some fantasy football managers are frustrated.

Justin Jefferson is dealing with a real-life injury though. Sometimes, that can be forgotten when it comes to fantasy football. The Vikings star has dealt with pain and every athlete knows that rehabbing is not fun.

Managers need to remember this before sending Jefferson angry messages in his DMs.

The Vikings will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 12. Minnesota will enter the game with a 6-5 record as they look to stay afloat in the playoff race.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Justin Jefferson's injury status as they are made available before the game.