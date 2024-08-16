The Minnesota Vikings roster was recently dealt an unfortunate injury blow, as it was revealed that quarterback JJ McCarthy will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing meniscus surgery. Sam Darnold, who was expected to start regardless, will now certainly be the stater. Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson dropped a take on Darnold that will excite fans of the team.

“Yes, very surprising,” Jefferson responded when asked by Dianna Russini of The Athletic if he was surprised by how good Darnold's arm is. “This is my first time really being around Sam, having him throw to me. To see the balls that he throws, especially the go balls, the deep balls that he throw, it was right in the hands. It feels like a soft pillow. He's been doing a great job, just, you know, trying to learn and try to… build that chemistry with the whole team.”

The Vikings have uncertainty heading into the 2024 season. Darnold's performance will go a long way toward determining how the team fares. Of course, having a receiver like Jefferson to throw the ball to will make Darnold's life much easier.

Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the entire NFL. He dealt with injury trouble in 2023. As a result, Jefferson is placing extra attention on trying to stay healthy before the new campaign. If Jefferson and Darnold both stay healthy in 2024, perhaps Minnesota's passing attack will surprise some people around the NFL world.

Vikings' offense projection

Jefferson and Jordan Addison lead the Vikings receiver core. TJ Hockenson, who has dealt with injury concerns, is one of the better tight ends in the NFL. Hockenson is recovering from an ACL injury at the moment. His potential return will be pivotal for Minnesota to say the least.

Aaron Jones is set to lead the rushing attack. The former Green Bay Packers star may benefit from a change of scenery.

So will the Vikings' offense find success in 2024? Again, Darnold's performance will be important. Every good team tends to have at least a reliable QB. If he can simply give the Vikings a chance to win games, then perhaps the team will make some noise in 2024.