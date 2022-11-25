Published November 25, 2022

Justin Jefferson is torching the New England Patriots stop unit downfield Thursday night. In just the first half of the showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and the Patriots, Jefferson has already racked up 94 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions and seven targets.

Even more impressive is the fact that Justin Jefferson has just set a new NFL record, with ESPN Stats & Info pointing out that the Vikings wideout is now the owner of the most individual receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons in the league.

Justin Jefferson now has the most receiving yards by a player through their first three seasons in NFL history. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2022

Making Jefferson’s record sweeter for Vikings fans is that it was former Minnesota wide receiver Randy Moss who held the record before him.

Justin Jefferson now has the most receiving yards by a player in their first 3 seasons. The player before him to hold that record? Randy Moss. pic.twitter.com/HOTQINEKYx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022

During Moss’ first three seasons in the NFL (from 1998 to 2000), he accumulated a total of 4,163 receiving yards and 43 touchdown catches across 48 games. For many players, that’s already a career, but for Moss, he was just getting started.

Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson entered Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season with 4,109 receiving yards. It took Jefferson six fewer games than Moss to reach the latter’s output under that same three-year span. However, Moss’ 43 touchdowns in that stretch were way more than Jefferson’s 22 scores. Nevertheless, Justin Jefferson is now in the record books for that stat, and based on his pace, he could be breaking more records in the future.

Jefferson was not only motivated by his chase of Moss’ record in this matchup against the Patriots. He was looking to rebound with a stronger performance after getting silenced in Week 11 by the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-3 loss at home.