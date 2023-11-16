Apparently, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was too young to know about Scott Stapp and Creed.

Thanks mainly to quarterback Kirk Cousins, Creed has been dominating the music scene inside the Vikings locker room lately. Justin Jefferson had a hilarious reaction on what first comes to mind about Creed, per the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling.

“Justin Jefferson on the #Vikings' Creed Invasion: ‘The only ‘Creed' I knew about was the boxing movie. I did not know about no Creed until Kirk Cousins started playing it in the locker room,” Goessling tweeted on Thursday.

Kirk Cousins started the Creed trend in the Vikings locker room after Minnesota beat the San Francisco 49ers 22-17 in Week 7. The Vikings rocked to their hit “Higher” after they won their third game of the season.

“Creed has a lot of hits. We don't have to only play ‘Higher.' But they're taking us higher so we'll take it,” Cousins said.

Ironically, the Vikings' newfound fascination for the band coincided with the Texas Rangers winning their first World Series title. The Rangers blasted Creed music in their dugout during the lead-up to their epic Fall Classic victory earlier this month.

The Texas Rangers' obsession for the band spilled over to their fan base. They sang “Higher” during Game 3 of the ALCS against their in-state and division rivals, the Houston Astros. That was the same game Scott Stapp and Co. turned up for the game to cheer the Rangers on.

It seems the Vikings' passion for Creed music has been working to their advantage. Minnesota has won two in a row since Josh Dobbs took over starting quarterback duties for the injured Kirk Cousins.

As for Justin Jefferson, he has missed the Vikings' last four games with a hamstring injury. Hopefully, he will take the field soon and reacquaint himself with the iconic rock band.

 