It may have been a tough few weeks for Anthony Richardson, but some people still believe in him, and that accounts for opposing teams. After the Indianapolis Colts faced the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Kevin O'Connell found Richardson and gave him some encouraging words moving forward that the NFL audio caught.

“Do me a favor and remember something,” O'Connell said to Richardson. “You're a bad dude, and you're going to play a long time in this league. Go to work every day, good things will happen for you. I still believe in you, I know these guys do. Shane [Steichen] does too. This organization loves you. Go to work.”

Richardson received the message, and hopefully, he's able to take those positive words with him everywhere he goes. Despite being benched, Richardson definitely has a bright future in the league and he'll continue to grow, especially behind a quarterback like Joe Flacco.

Right now, it looks like head coach Shane Steichen wants to put the quarterback on the field that gives him the best chance to win, and it's Flacco.

Former players react to Anthony Richardson “tapping out”

Two weeks ago, Anthony Richardson took himself out of the game, and afterward, he essentially told reporters that he was tired. Since then, Richardson has been benched for Joe Flacco, while people have criticized his decision to take himself out of the game. Recently, NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman spoke with ClutchPoints about Richardson's decision.

“I've not heard of a quarterback tapping out like he did last week,” Aikman said in a one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints on behalf of his partnership with Salad and Go. “But whether or not that factored into the decision to sit him down this week, I really can't answer.”

Michael Vick offered his thoughts on Richardson's benching.

“You never want to see a guy get benched. I know as a quarterback, I never would like to see other quarterbacks get benched, but some things are warranted,” Vick said on FOX's NFL pregame show. “For Anthony Richardson, it's time for him to take a step back from the game, even though he's only had eight to 10 starts, watch Joe Flacco stack some good performances because that's what's needed right now.”

Richardson hasn't played very well when he's on the court, which is probably the main reason why he was benched. There's no doubt that one day he'll be back as the starter, but for now, it may be best for him to take a backseat and learn from his mistakes.