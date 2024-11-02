Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman isn't sure whether or not Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson tapping out for a play due to fatigue in last week's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans had anything to do with his benching, but it's the first time he's ever seen it.

Aikman — who starred for the Cowboys from 1989 through 2000 and won three Super Bowls — says he doesn't know if that factored into head coach Shane Steichen's decision to sit Richardson, but says he's never seen a quarterback do that before.

“I've not heard of a quarterback tapping out like he did last week,” says Aikman in a one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints on behalf of his partnership with Salad and Go. “But whether or not that factored into the decision to sit him down this week, I really can't answer.”

Aikman's answer is consistent with what many other former players have said about Richardson tapping out for a play due to fatigue. Philadelphia Eagles great Brian Dawkins also echoed the same sentiment, saying that a teammate seeing that could lead to distrust in game situations moving forward.

Steichen said the decision wasn't due to Richardson's tap out and it relates to veteran Joe Flacco giving the Colts the best opportunity to win. The 4-4 Colts are only a half-game back for the final wild card spot in the AFC and Flacco has been sensational in his three appearances, throwing seven touchdowns against one interception for a 102.2 passer rating. They've gone 2-1 in his three appearances.

Colts' Anthony Richardson struggling this season

Meanwhile, Richardson ranks dead last in the league among all starters with a 44.4% completion rate and 57.2 passer rating.

“They've struggled somewhat, so they bring in Joe Flacco, someone who's obviously been in the league a long time,” says Aikman of the Colts' decision to sign Flacco. “I love what he was able to do last year with Cleveland, got them into the postseason. And can he do it with Indianapolis? Time will tell.”

Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year honors after leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. Despite being an unsigned free agent when the 2023 season began, Flacco went 4-1 while throwing 13 touchdowns for a 90.2 passer rating — his highest passer rating since the 2014 season.

While Richardson — a 2023 first-round draft pick — is obviously the future of the franchise, the Colts' focus is clinching a playoff berth right now. The 39-year-old Flacco — a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP — gives them the best opportunity to do that.

“I have no idea,” Aikman says when asked if the tap out is what led to Richardson's benching. “I know what Shane Steichen has said and that it did not impact the decision. I'll take that at face value. The expectations, we had Indianapolis last year in Week 18 and they had a chance if they beat Houston to get into the postseason and they failed to do it. But it was a hell of a game. They were right there with an opportunity to be a playoff team in the final week of the season and expectations coming into this year were to be a playoff team.”

The Colts will look to begin their chase for a playoff spot — they haven't been to the postseason since 2020 — when they pay a visit to the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.