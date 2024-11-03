No one is coming to defense to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson for “tapping out” of a play during last week's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans. And don't expect Michael Vick to be any different.

Vick, who was one of the most elusive dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history, became just the latest former player to criticize Richardson, who has been benched in favor of veteran Joe Flacco this week, for asking out of the game.

“You never want to see a guy get benched. I know as a quarterback, I never would like to see other quarterbacks get benched, but some things are warranted,” Vick said on FOX's NFL pregame show. “For Anthony Richardson, it's time for him to take a step back from the game, even though he's only had eight to 10 starts, watch Joe Flacco stack some good performances because that's what's needed right now.

“But in this time where you got off, you gotta go — go watch Lamar Jackson play a full game and watch how many times he run the football and never tap out. Whether it's a designed run — I didn't like that all, so for him to tap out as a quarterback, that's a bad example that you are sending to your team. … You gotta drag me out of the game. You got to drag me out. I've never seen that before.”

Expand Tweet

Richardson, probably unwisely, told the truth when asked by a media member following the game why he asked to be replaced after a play in which he shook off a sack and got back to the line of scrimmage.

“Tired, I ain’t gonna lie,” Richardson said. “That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was gonna be able to go that next play. So, I just told [Colts head coach Shane Steichen] I needed a break right there.”

The incident, as well as his general play — Richardson completed just 10 of his 32 passes for 175 yards, a touchdown, and an interception — drew widespread criticism. And midweek, Steichen revealed that Flacco would be the starting quarterback “going forward.” Flacco, who led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs after Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury, signed with the Colts during the offseason.

So far this year, 39-year-old Flacco, who has appeared in four games and started two, is completing 67.1% of his passes and averaging 274 yards, 2.5 touchdowns, and 0.5 interceptions per start. In comparison, in the five starts (not including the game during which he left early due to injury), Richardson has completed 43.4% of his passes and is averaging 177.4 yards, 0.8 touchdowns, and 1.4 interceptions across those starts.

The Colts meet the Minnesota Vikings tonight in an interconference ‘Sunday Night Football' matchup.