Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold gave an eye-opening reaction to his team's massive win against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's team has been one of the best stories this year. At the forefront of this franchise's 14-2 season is a quarterback who has been labeled a bust for most of his career. Darnold has responded to those critics with 35 touchdowns and the most wins a quarterback has ever had in his first season with a new franchise. The Vikings are now just one win away from the NFC North crown and the overall No. 1 seed in the conference.

In a postgame interview with Fox Sports sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi, Darnold went into detail on the winning mindset he and the entire team have had this season.

“I can't explain how proud I am of the guys in the locker room. I've just been taking it one day at a time that's what I've been doing since April. It's as simple as that, and we'll continue to have that mindset going forward. This year has been unbelievable. First and foremost, it's the guys in this locker room, the coaching staff, it's all of us that make it work. Again, I'm just so proud of the guys in that locker room.”

Minnesota's terrific regular season will end in a vital Week 18 showdown

The Vikings have had a spectacular bounce-back season after finishing a disappointing 7-10 last year. There were rumors that the franchise would trade star wideout Justin Jefferson over this past offseason, as the franchise looked to be in a transitional year with Sam Darnold. Especially since Minnesota drafted Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, any chance of a quarterback competition between Darnold and the Vikings' newest addition went out the window when McCarthy was ruled out for the season with a meniscus tear. A few months later, Minnesota might have a new quarterback controversy. But this issue is a good one, as Sam Darnold has been so good that it would be hard for the franchise to move on from him after one year. Cause there are plenty of other teams that would love to have the former USC Trojan under center in 2025.

The Vikings are currently the NFC's No. 1 seed, leading their division by half a game. Should the Detroit Lions beat the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, they will take over the top spot. However, Minnesota will visit Detroit next Sunday night, with the winner locking up the coveted first-round bye and home field throughout the playoffs.

Whatever happens next Sunday, it has been a remarkable regular season for Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. This team will enter the postseason as one of the contenders to win their first Super Bowl.