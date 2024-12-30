The Minnesota Vikings noticeably needed to operate without running back Aaron Jones towards the end. Jones left late during the Vikings' 27-25 win over the rival Green Bay Packers Sunday.

Jones, facing his former team, never returned. Turned out that was a Kevin O'Connell head coaching decision, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that RB Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion and was working through it on the sidelines. Sounds like they decided to pull him as a precaution,” Rapoport shared on X.

Jones settled for 12 carries for 47 yards in taking on his former teammates for the second time. The longtime Packers RB1 previously gained 93 yards on 22 carries in the Sept. 29 road win at Lambeau Field. Jones also caught four passes for 30 yards.

What is Aaron Jones' status for pivotal Week 18 Vikings game?

Minnesota improved to 14-2 overall in the narrow win over the Packers. The Vikings have positioned themselves to lock up the top overall seed in the NFC ahead of Week 18.

But will Jones be ready for the highly-anticipated season finale against the rival Detroit Lions? Especially with the conference's No. 1 spot still up for grabs?

Jones is listed as questionable for the road game at Ford Field on Jan. 5. A Lions victory on Monday Night Football over the San Francisco 49ers brings forth two 14-2 teams battling for both home field advantage and the NFC North title.

If Jones manages to suit up, he'll aim to surpass the 1,100-yard mark for the third time in his career. He's sitting on 1,093 rushing yards through 16 games. Jones needs only 29 more yards to shatter his previous best total of 1,121 in 2022.

Minnesota beating Detroit additionally does this for Jones: Giving him his first playoffs bye week and the top seed since the 2021 season with the Packers. That Green Bay team, however, fell 13-10 on a walk-off field goal against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are one win away from matching a franchise record 15 regular season victories for the first time since 1998. That occurred when Randy Moss was a rookie wide receiver, plus Minnesota was led by the late Dennis Green as head coach.