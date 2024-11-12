Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell gave a major update on the status of star running back Aaron Jones. Minnesota will play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to keep pace with the red-hot Detroit Lions in the NFC North. But the Vikings' ugly win against the Jacksonville Jaguars to get to 7-2 came at a cost. Quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst game of the season with three interceptions, and Aaron Jones left the game on a cart with a rib injury.

Despite this huge scare, Minnesota's head coach gave an optimistic outlook on the running back's status. According to ESPN Minnesota Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert, Kevin O'Connell confirmed Aaron Jones will most likely be limited in practice and play against Tennessee.

The Vikings have legit chance at NFC's No. 1 seed

This news is huge for a team that has had a very surprising year. The Minnesota Vikings entered this season with tempered expectations amid an uncertain quarterback situation. Fortunately, Sam Darnold outperformed those expectations and led the team to a dominant 5-0 start. Still, the Vikings have come back down to earth with a 2-2 record ever since.

Jones, one of the main contributors to Minnesota's top ten offense, has rushed for 653 yards through Week 10. He's played all nine regular-season contests for his new team this season. With six very winnable games coming up, the Vikings will need their star tailback to be healthy and productive to keep pace in the NFC North.

Kevin O'Connell's team is set to face the Tennesee Titans, Chicago Bears twice, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks through Week 16. But Minnesota's offense will have to get back on track if it wants to win these games. The Vikings set an ugly offensive record against the Jaguars despite outgaining their opponent by more than 200 yards.

Looking at the bigger picture, after Detroit's shocking win over the Houston Texans, the Lions seem poised to continue their winning ways. Because of this, there's a chance that the NFC North and the entire NFC conference will come down to the January 5th game at Ford Field—an opportunity that Aaron Jones and company would love to have after their shocking loss to the Lions earlier this season.