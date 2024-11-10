The Minnesota Vikings were in a tight battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they may have lost one of their key offensive players for the game. Aaron Jones was carted off after taking a shot to the ribs, and the hope is that the injury isn't serious.

Jones was having a solid game, rushing for 71 yards, and has had a good season overall in his first year with the Vikings. If Jones has to miss any time, Cam Akers will most likely take over the starting spot, as he was a recent addition to the team after being traded from the Houston Texans.