The Minnesota Vikings were in a tight battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they may have lost one of their key offensive players for the game. Aaron Jones was carted off after taking a shot to the ribs, and the hope is that the injury isn't serious.

Related Minnesota Vikings NewsArticle continues below
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell dishes on viral Anthony Richardson video
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell dishes on viral Anthony Richardson video
Kevin O’Connell’s message to Anthony Richardson surfaces online after Colts benching
Kevin O’Connell’s message to Anthony Richardson surfaces online after Colts benching
Vikings vs. Jaguars predictions, pick, odds, spread for NFL Week 10 2024
Vikings vs. Jaguars predictions, pick, odds, spread for NFL Week 10 2024

Jones was having a solid game, rushing for 71 yards, and has had a good season overall in his first year with the Vikings. If Jones has to miss any time, Cam Akers will most likely take over the starting spot, as he was a recent addition to the team after being traded from the Houston Texans.