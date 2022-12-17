By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off quite a stunner in Week 15, coming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to secure a 39-36 win against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.

According to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, there was plenty of frustration within the team at halftime. However, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had the belief that the team could pull off the largest comeback in NFL history.

“There was belief,” Cousins told the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “Patrick Peterson said all we needed was five touchdowns, I thought he was being sarcastic.

“Obviously there’s some yelling, some frustration, but that just doesn’t just happen. Basic people don’t do that, and we just did.”

Peterson ultimately had a front-row seat to watch Cousins anchor five touchdown drives in the second half, including one in the late stages of the fourth quarter that culminated in running back Dalvin Cook scoring a 64-yard touchdown.

In the end, a 40-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph in overtime notched the Vikings their 11th win of the season.

Overall, Minnesota tallied 518 total yards in the contest, and it also scored touchdowns on each of its four trips to the red zone.

With the win over Indianapolis, Minnesota clinched the NFC North title for the first time in the Kirk Cousins era. Next up for the reigning NFC North champions will be a home matchup against the New York Giants coming up in Week 16.