Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a new QB to mentor in the Vikings' quarterback room. The Vikings have signed rookie QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.

The #Vikings are signing rookie QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad, per source. A homecoming for the former University of Minnesota standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2023

Morgan played his college ball at the University of Minnesota, where he broke multiple school records in 2019 as a sophomore, including season passing yards with 3,253, season touchdown passes with 30, and season passing yards in a Bowl Game with 278.

Morgan is Minnesota's all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback, winning 33 of 47 career starts while he played for the Golden Golphers.

Morgan entered the 2023 NFL Draft, but was not selected. He ended up signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, but was waived on August 28th of this year.

By signing Morgan, the Vikings now have four quarterbacks on the roster: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall, and now Morgan. Despite the signing, Morgan will be added to the practice squad and not replace the veteran Mullens or Hall, a rookie out of BYU.

Kirk Cousins had popped up as a potential trade candidate for the New York Jets after they lost Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear, but the Jets appear satisfied with Zach Wilson for the time being. Cousins is playing on an expiring contract this season, leaving his future with the Vikings in question after this season.

While the Vikings signing Tanner Morgan likely signifies very little, it's always worth watching Minnesota's quarterback room given the team's uncertain direction and Cousins' expiring deal that could eventually lead him to being traded if the season goes south for the Vikings.