Ever since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, there has been minor speculation that the New York Jets might try to trade for Kirk Cousins. Now that Zach Wilson has proven to be a disaster and the Minnesota Vikings could be mired in a lost season, a Jets trade for Kirk Cousins is starting to make more sense. Count former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel among those who believe the Jets should pursue the Vikings' quarterback.

Daniel explained in-depth on “The Athletic Football Show” why he believes the Jets should trade for Cousins. The former journeyman quarterback believes a deal would be worthwhile for both New York and Cousins, who owns a no-trade clause.

“Absolutely if I'm the Jets I wanna trade for Kirk Cousins. There's no doubt.” Daniel said.

“The Jets have gone all in. Everything you could possibly do to go all in for a season they did…Zach Wilson is not the answer.”

There's no doubt that Cousins would be a significant upgrade over Wilson. In three games, Wilson has 467 passing yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 57.0 passer rating. It's pretty clear that he shouldn't be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Cousins, on the other hand, is a borderline top-10 starter in the league. Coming off a fourth trip to the Pro Bowl, Cousins has completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,075 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Trading Cousins would be tantamount to the Vikings giving up on the 2023 season. It's possible that Minnesota would be willing to do so if its losing streak to start the season extends another game or two. Cousins is in the final year of his contract. He might be his last season with the Vikings either way.

Cousins would be a rental for the Jets. Rodgers is still under contract and has plans to return from his Achilles injury.