Dan Orlovsky's comments about Michigan football's JJ McCarthy and the Vikings might not go over well with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The future of Kirk Cousins is currently unclear, as his injury complicates things for the Minnesota Vikings moving forward. However, considering his age and recent injury, it's not crazy to think the front office will draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, it appears ESPN's Dan Orlovsky likes one quarterback in particular for the Vikings. With the Michigan football team taking on Penn State, JJ McCarthy has caught Orlovsky's attention. The ESPN analyst loves the idea of McCarthy playing in Minnesota next season.

“JJ McCarthy would be great with the Vikings.”

To be fair, Minnesota has a fun offense, and most quarterback prospects would be great for that team. But at the same time, Kirk Cousins is still on the roster and rumors are the franchise wants to keep him around.

For that reason, Cousins may not like this take from Orlovsky. Even so, the veteran quarterback is likely well aware of his situation with the Vikings. Although there's a chance he re-signs, the front office may opt to draft one of the exciting prospect quarterbacks in the draft.

Additionally, JJ McCarthy's playing style would be fun in Minnesota. He has a great arm and can make plays with his legs too. The idea of McCarthy throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson should excite Vikings fans. Even if they love Kirk Cousins' play on the team.

We'll see how the Vikings handle their quarterback situation in the offseason. For now, they're focusing on making a playoff push with Josh Dobbs under center.