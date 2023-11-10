Justin Jefferson's injury designation as 'doubtful' has fantasy football managers hoping that star wideout will be in the lineup vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson is off the Injured Reserve list and is back practicing with the Minnesota Vikings. While he has been a full participant, head coach Kevin O'Connell has not said when the All-Pro receivers will be back in the lineup for the team.

IM ON MY KNEES JJ PLEASE https://t.co/ui0mtUXSQz — Perc (@DumboffaPerc30) November 10, 2023

Earlier in the week, the coach said that Jefferson would return to the lineup when he is 100 percent and ready to go. The assumption was that it might be a week or longer for Jefferson's hamstring injury to fully heal. That change would allow him to return to the lineup and start contributing to the Vikings offense.

Jefferson was listed on the Friday injury report as doubtful, and that would go along with the previous reports that were issued during the week. However, “doubtful” is not the same as “out,” so fantasy football fans who have Jefferson on their rosters and Vikings fans were reacting hopefully to that designation. The thought process is there might be a chance he could play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

It would certainly be a welcome sight for all concerned, as the Vikings are at less than full strength since QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) and RB Cam Akers (Achilles) are both done for the season.

Despite those injuries, the Vikings have won 4 consecutive games and 5 of their last 6. Last week's 31-28 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons with newcomer Josh Dobbs at quarterback was quite remarkable, since the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback wasn't acquired until October 31 at the NFL's trade deadline.

The addition of Justin Jefferson to the Vikings lineup — whenever it takes place — will give Dobbs and the Minnesota offense a major boost.