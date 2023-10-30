Another week, another tough loss for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers put up a fight against the Minnesota Vikings and had two red zone drives in the fourth quarter (both of which ended without points), but ended up falling 24-10 to their bitter divisional rivals.

The Packers are now 2-5 on the year, just half a game out of last place in the NFC North, and are riding a four-game losing streak. After this frustrating defeat, which players are most to blame for the Packers Week 8 loss to the Vikings?

Matt LaFleur

The big conversation in Green Bay continues to be around Aaron Jones' lack of playing time this season. Jones had eight carries against the Denver Broncos and seven this past week against the Vikings. He is averaging 4.3 yards/carry during this stretch — a respectable number considering how much this Green Bay running game has struggled.

The Packers running back has been hampered by injury this year, missing three contests this year through a hamstring issue. Yet even when active he has played just over 40% of possible offensive snaps. Matt LaFleur highlighted Jones' injury status this week telling Matt Schneidman of The Athletic: “I don’t think he’s 100 percent by any stretch.” Still, Jones was not on the final injury report in Week 8.

From a Green Bay perspective, what is the benefit of playing Aaron Jones only 40% of the time? If he is not healthy enough to carry a full workload, then the team should let him recover until he is actually 100% — especially in a season that is quickly going downhill. Why risk your best offensive player for seven carries a game? Conversely, if he is healthy enough to play, then Jones should be getting the majority of the carries, especially given A.J. Dillon's struggles.

A.J. Dillon has been grossly ineffective this year, averaging just 3.1 yards/attempt on the season — placing him 36th among 41 eligible backs in the NFL. Against the Vikings, Dillon had a dismal six carries for 11 yards.

The entire Aaron Jones situation encapsulates Matt LaFleur's mismanagement of the Green Bay Packers this season.

The entire receiving corps

Coming into the season, the assumption was that this young group of Green Bay pass-catchers would have its ups and downs. Yet eight weeks into the season this team is still desperately waiting for a wide receiver to step up. Jordan Love has been solid (outside of the three-interception game against the Las Vegas Raiders), but in such a pass-heavy league, he needs his wide receivers to make plays for him — something that has not happened as of yet.

Sunday's contest against Minnesota was the clearest example of the inexperience of the Green Bay wideouts. After the game, Matt LaFleur said he counted at least six dropped passes from the game at Lambeau Field. The most damaging was a drop by Dontayvion Wicks in the fourth quarter.

The Packers were down by 14 points and had a second-and-five at the Vikings 10-yard-line. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Virginia beat his man on a slant route but failed to catch a pass that hit him right between the numbers. Had he made the catch, Wicks was just a few steps away from the end zone, with a touchdown putting the Packers with one score of the Vikings with a majority of the fourth quarter still to play. Instead, the Packers failed to get the first down on either of the next two plays, turning the ball over on downs.

The Packers also got the ball in the red zone on their next possession, but again a receiver could not make a play for Jordan Love. Drops plagued this group on Sunday, as Romeo Doubs, Aaron Jones, and Luke Musgrave also had costly mishandles for Green Bay. The Packers need more from their wideouts if this offense is going to make any progress this season.