The Minnesota Vikings have rolled through the first four weeks of the schedule, winning all four of their games and rising to the top of the NFC and serving notice that they have the weapons on offense and defense to cause problems for most opponents throughout the rest of the season.

A great start does not necessarily result in a championship or even a playoff spot, but the Vikings are not taking anything for granted as they prepare to play their Week 5 game against the New York Jets in London.

The Vikings have signed tight end Robert Tonyan and released running back Myles Gaskin. Insider Dane Mizutani reports that bringing Gaskin back on the practice squad seems likely because he has been used in multiple formations to this point in the season.

Tonyan has been a pass-catching tight end throughout his career. However, he has played two games for the Vikings this season and has not caught a pass yet this season from quarterback Sam Darnold.

Tonyan's best season came in 2020 for the Green Bay Packers when he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. This is Tonyan's seventh season in the NFL and his first with the Vikings. He could be a decent weapon until starting tight end T.J. Hockenson returns from the knee injury he suffered last season.

Vikings have multiple weapons on offense

The growth of Sam Darnold from retread quarterback to accomplished starter for Minnesota has been quite significant this season. Based on his track record with the Jets, Panther and 49ers, Darnold had completed several decent games, but he had never put them together consecutively.

He has benefitted from working with a quarterback guru like head coach Kevin O'Connell as well as QB coach Josh McCown. Darnold has completed 73 of 106 passes for 932 yards for an average of 233.0 yards per game with an eye-catching 11-3 TD to interception ratio.

Darnold is getting a big assist from running back Aaron Jones, who has rushed for 321 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Justin Jefferson is the best-paid wide receiver in the NFL and he is playing like it. He has caught 20 passes for 358 yards with 4 touchdowns and five receptions of 20 yards or more. One of those was a 97-yard catch and run for a touchdown against the 49ers.

The Vikings offense received a big upgrade when second-year wideout Jordan Addison returned to the lineup and he caught 3 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in the 31-29 win over the Packers.

While the skill-position players have done their job, so has the offensive line. That unit, led by tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, has opened holes in the running game and given Darnold the time he needs to make plays.