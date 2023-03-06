The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with former All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, sources told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday.

“A first-team All-Pro in 2019 and one of the NFL’s most consistently productive LBs, Kendricks now heads to free agency,” Pelissero tweeted on Monday.

By releasing Kendricks, the Vikings will save $9.5 million in cap space with $1.93 million in dead money.

Pelissero’s colleague Ian Rapoport called Kendricks “one of the best for nearly a decade.”

The Vikings officially terminated the contract of Kendricks on Monday, calling him “a mainstay in the middle of Minnesota’s defense for eight seasons, a 2019 First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, champion for social justice and the 2020 Vikings Community Man of the Year.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kendricks can now sign with any NFL team league-wide before free agency begins on Mar. 15.

“As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric’s contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues. I have the utmost respect for Eric and wish him and Ally, along with their growing family, continued success in their next chapter.”

Eric Kendricks was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft, quickly becoming a major contributor to the Vikings’ defense. He appeared in 117 games over the past eight seasons, starting 113 of them.

He led Minnesota in tackles each of the last two seasons, and recorded an astounding 137 of them in 2022, including eight tackles for a loss, a sack and six deflected passes.