Ahead of their Week 11 clash against the Denver Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings have activated quarterback Nick Mullens to the 53-man roster.

Mullens, returning after five weeks from injured reserve due to a back injury, is set to serve as the backup to starting QB Josh Dobbs, per Star Tribune Sports. This decision aligns with the team's commitment to fortifying its quarterback depth following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury.

Mullens, who appeared in four games for Minnesota in 2022, is yet to play in a regular-season game this season. His return from injured reserve positions him as a crucial asset in supporting the Vikings in the event something happens to Dobbs, especially with rookie Jaren Hall currently in concussion protocol.

In addition to Nick Mullens' activation, the Vikings utilized standard elevations to bring linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Joejuan Williams from the practice squad. This roster adjustment coincided with the downgrade of receiver Justin Jefferson and guard Chris Reed to out for the upcoming game.

The Vikings' defensive unit also sees the return of Barr, who rejoined the team following linebacker Jordan Hicks' placement on injured reserve due to a leg injury. Meanwhile, Williams, making his regular-season debut for the Vikings, adds depth to the cornerback position.

As the Vikings navigate the challenges of Week 11, these roster moves underscore their strategic approach to ensure depth, resilience, and versatility within the team. The activation of Mullens and the elevation of Barr and Williams demonstrate the team's proactive measures to address player availability and maintain competitiveness in the midst of key injuries as the playoffs approach.